Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,692,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMBD opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

