Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,216. The company has a market capitalization of $920.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

