Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.70 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

