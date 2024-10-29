Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $677.96 million and approximately $266.16 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,334.19818. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.64265257 USD and is up 13.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $308,916,715.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

