Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment accounts for 3.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

