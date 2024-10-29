Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 16745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,795 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,985 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

