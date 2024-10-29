Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,271 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 45,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:V opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.