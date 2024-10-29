Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.73. Grifols shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 139,494 shares trading hands.
Grifols Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
