Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.73. Grifols shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 139,494 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 11.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Grifols by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,109,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 81,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

