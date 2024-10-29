Guggenheim Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $82.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after buying an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,166,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

