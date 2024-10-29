Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 29,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

