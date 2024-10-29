Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 12,848,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,012,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Trading Up 16.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

