GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $394.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $263.79 and a one year high of $395.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

