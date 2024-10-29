GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,475,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,602. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

