GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $28.86 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of NVS traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. 1,819,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

