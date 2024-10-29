GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $882,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,893 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.