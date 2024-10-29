GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 551 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.86. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.19.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
