GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after buying an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $69.34 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

