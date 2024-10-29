Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 91.1% in October

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.1 days.
Halma Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of HLMAF traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.60.
Halma Company Profile
