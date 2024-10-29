Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 91.1% in October

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.1 days.

Halma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of HLMAF traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

