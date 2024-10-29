Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.78 ($18.24) and last traded at €16.78 ($18.24). 723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.72 ($18.17).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.88.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.