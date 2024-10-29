Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

