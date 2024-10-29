Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,852,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,412,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harmonic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 294,922 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Harmonic by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,975,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 105,162 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Harmonic by 777.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,570,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.