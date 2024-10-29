HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at KeyCorp

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

HCA stock opened at $356.63 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $222.23 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

