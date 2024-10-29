HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,500 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 21.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $214,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,269,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,542 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 546,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,725. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

