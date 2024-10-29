H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 321,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

