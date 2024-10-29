Head-To-Head Review: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Oconee Federal Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 Oconee Federal Financial $30.77 million 2.75 $6.26 million $1.18 12.26

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Oconee Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Oconee Federal Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County. It offers deposit products, including demand, money market, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential and multi-family real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; mortgage loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.