Head-To-Head Review: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) & Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclaris Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 423.26%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics -183.28% -53.18% -41.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Aclaris Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million 0.77 $79.04 million N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics $32.02 million 3.81 -$88.48 million ($1.09) -1.57

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services. It develops Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an MK2 inhibitor which is under Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast and pancreatic cancer; ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor, completed Phase 2b trails for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions; and ATI-2138, an oral covalent inhibitor of ITK and JAK3 inhibitor under Phase 1 trials as a treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.