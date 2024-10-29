Head-To-Head Review: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Solid Power -393.42% -15.87% -14.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and Solid Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $89.75 million 2.17 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Solid Power $19.74 million 11.38 -$65.55 million ($0.38) -3.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gauzy and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.13%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.44%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Gauzy.

Summary

Gauzy beats Solid Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

