Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 319,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,716. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

