Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 55 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,691.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.43. 170,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,183. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.47.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

