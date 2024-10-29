Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIO opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $54.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

