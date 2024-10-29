HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $527,033.90 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $527,033.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,811.88 or 0.99873424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006000 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047015 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $390,375.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

