Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $43.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

