Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,304 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.