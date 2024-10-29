Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,304 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
