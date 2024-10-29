Hooked Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.17 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $78.17 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 194,998,917.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.39638474 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,015,235.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

