Hoppy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.27 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and $5.27 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoppy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,208.74 or 0.99193239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,950.48 or 0.98838463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00024612 USD and is up 12.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,970,443.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.