Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 416.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 176.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 65.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WIX traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.51. 56,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,345. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $179.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.