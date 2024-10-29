Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.05. 1,825,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.