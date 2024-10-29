Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.