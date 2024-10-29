Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after buying an additional 866,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.