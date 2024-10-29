Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Hummingbird Resources
