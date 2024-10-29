Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

