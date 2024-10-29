Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,477. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

