IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
IAG stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
