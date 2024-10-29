IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.