IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 65.6% in October

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $373,787.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,726,633.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IBEX news, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,726,633.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,160. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IBEX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. IBEX has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $307.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

