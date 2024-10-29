IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86.
IDEX Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IEX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.88. 441,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,488. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.82. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
