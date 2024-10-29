IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading 11.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGRGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.22 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.83). 294,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 203,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 270 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £133.02 million, a P/E ratio of 507.86 and a beta of 1.08.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

