IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading 11.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.22 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.83). 294,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 203,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.64).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 270 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
