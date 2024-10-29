IMAX (IMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

