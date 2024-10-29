Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,067,509.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,340. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

