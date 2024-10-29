INmune Bio Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage inflammation and immunology company focusing on microglial activation and neuroinflammation as a key factor in Alzheimer’s Disease, released an 8-K filing on October 24, 2024. The company detailed plans to host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 4:30pm EDT to discuss its quarterly outcomes ending September 30, 2024, and provide a general corporate update.

The conference call is part of the company’s broader strategy to keep investors and stakeholders informed about recent developments. INmune Bio’s press release concerning this event is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the current 8-K filing for further transparency and insight into their progress.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol INMB. The upcoming call on October 31, 2024, will delve into their financial results for the mentioned quarter, offering investors and interested parties a glimpse into their performance and strategic direction.

The conference call scheduled by INmune Bio will allow the management team to address stakeholders directly, giving them an opportunity to discuss the company’s achievements, challenges, and future plans. Those interested in participating are advised to dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the designated starting time and to use the provided participant dial-in information.

For further details on accessing the call and webcast, participants can refer to the attached press release in Exhibit 99.1 of the 8-K filing. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until November 7, 2024, for those unable to participate.

INmune Bio Inc. continues to focus on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to combat various diseases. The company has various product platforms currently in clinical trials, aimed at addressing conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, treatment-resistant depression, and oncology.

Investors and stakeholders keen on participating in the conference call are encouraged to make use of the provided dial-in details and access the webcast for a comprehensive update on INmune Bio’s progress and financial standing.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

