Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,197.11 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,082.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,734 shares of company stock worth $35,789,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.