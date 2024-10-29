Inscription Capital LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,598 shares of company stock worth $10,461,986. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $332.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.21 and a 52 week high of $334.39.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.
Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
