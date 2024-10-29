Inscription Capital LLC Has $289,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

